AdaptiveMobile Security Wins Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution Award at GLOMO Awards 2022

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

AdaptiveMobile Security, an Enea Company, was presented with the Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution Award at the 2022 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC22 Barcelona.

The Award, which recognises AdaptiveMobile Security for the World’s First 5G Network Security Solution, was announced during a virtual ceremony co-hosted by Sasha Twining and Justin Springham from Mobile World Live and streamed to audiences around the globe via LinkedIn.

AdaptiveMobile Security’s Unified 5G Network Security Solution allows carriers to protect against internal and external security threats to their 5G infrastructure, and is the first solution bringing together a combination of cybersecurity capabilities that operate in unison to secure 5G networks, slices, vertical APIs, and subscribers. The solution previously won the Security Category in December 2021 at the Fierce Telecoms Awards.

“Congratulations to all of our 2022 GLOMO Award winners. The GLOMOs recognise the most innovative organisations in our ecosystem. The winners are changing how people, communities and businesses interact and evolve in a digital-first world. said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. “This win affirms achievements of the highest merit, as judged by peers across the entire industry.”

The GLOMO Awards, chaired by Shaun Collins, Executive Chairman of CCS Insight, are adjudicated by over 200 independent industry experts, analysts, journalists, academics, mobile operator representatives, and CTOs; and are widely recognised as the most prestigious accolade in the mobile industry.