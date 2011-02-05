Model9 Appoints Eduardo Ciliendo as VP Worldwide Technology and Strategy

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Eduardo will lead technology and strategy by connecting our product development to the evolving needs of enterprise companies relying on the mainframe and looking to adopt a hybrid cloud environment. Eduardo will drive and accelerate Model9’s growth based on his extensive experience developing and selling IBM Z products and his ability to connect the business and technology spheres.

Prior to joining Model9, Eduardo was the Director of worldwide Sales for IBM Z. Eduardo also held positions as the worldwide Product Manager for IBM Z as well as leading the IBM Z, LinuxONE, and High Secure Blockchain business in Asia-Pacific. Outside of IBM, Eduardo served as a director at Swiss Reinsurance Ltd, leading the Enterprise Compute Services department responsible for the central IT services of the world’s largest reinsurance company.