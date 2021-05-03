Databarracks acquires 4sl

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Databarracks has acquired 4sl for an undisclosed sum, to create a combined company with 75 staff, including 50 data protection experts.

Bird & Bird, the London firm specialised in tech, acted on behalf of Databarracks, advised by the corporate Partner Neil Blundell, senior associate George Mason and associate Amy Farrer. Advising across Corporate M&A, Tax, Employment, Banking & Finance and Commercial.

KPMG advised Databarracks on the acquisition. Graham Pearce, Partner, commented, “Never before has data resilience been so in focus as it is now. Databarracks and 4sl are two specialist market leaders and their combination will bring huge benefits to their customers and the market.”

RSM provided financial due diligence (Rob McCarthy and Stephen Grogan).

BOOST&Co assisted with the funding for Databarracks for the acquisition of 4sl and was supported by Ryan Sorby - Head of north and Scotland.