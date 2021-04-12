Darknet data experts, DarkOwl and Blueliv, Europe’s top cyber security company, have formed a partnership

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Darknet data experts, DarkOwl and Blueliv, Europe’s top cyber security company, have formed a partnership that will bring extensive darknet intelligence data to Blueliv’s Threat Compass users within the Dark Web Module. In return, DarkOwl will add Blueliv’s vast database of intelligence from its Threat Context module to its darknet database.

Blueliv’s Threat Context module provides SOC, Incident Response and Threat Intelligence teams with continuously updated and intuitive information around threat actors, campaigns, malware indicators, attack patterns, tools, signatures, and CVEs. DarkOwl’s Vision UI automatically, anonymously, and continuously collects, indexes and ranks actionable data from the darknet 24/7/365, which allows analysts to effectively search, monitor, and receive alerts from a safe environment when leaked data appears on the darknet.

Blueliv covers the broadest range of threats on the market with a pay-as-you-need modular architecture which delivers streamlined, cost-effective intelligence in real-time, backed by a world-class in-house analyst team. Using Blueliv’s database of over 200 million items, the easy-to-use module offers pivoting capabilities so analysts can rapidly gather enriched, contextualized information to enhance cybersecurity processes before, during and after an attack