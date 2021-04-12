Cobalt Iron Signs Agreement With Global Systems Integrator Rahi Systems to Distribute Compass for SaaS Backup

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced its partnership with Rahi Systems, a global IT systems integrator. As the newest member of the Cobalt IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program, Rahi Systems will distribute Cobalt Iron’s Compass® enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform worldwide to enterprises in need of advanced, automated, and modern data management and protection.

Founded in 2012, Rahi Systems is a global provider of IT infrastructure, data center transformation, audio/video, networking, data storage, and security solutions. By including Cobalt Iron’s Compass in its portfolio, Rahi will enable its enterprise clients to take full advantage of modern data protection and progressive technologies such as analytics, automation, hyperconvergence, SaaS, rapid recovery, and infinite scalability.

With a greatly expanded remote workforce representing the "new normal" and security threats on the rise, organizations are finding that one of their most vital assets is at risk: data. At the same time, many enterprises still rely on an overly complex legacy backup infrastructure and traditional backup and recovery methods that are labor-intensive and have a high total cost of ownership. While many enterprise applications benefit from modernization, automation, and SaaS economics, the backup and recovery environment has largely been left to incremental feature improvements.

Complexity is virtually eliminated with Cobalt Iron’s SaaS backup platform, which dramatically reduces the time needed to back up data. Compass is a new approach to data protection, harnessing analytics and automation to drive out cost and complexity while delivering reliable protection and valuable data insights to the business. The result is a comprehensive data protection strategy that is flexible, manageable, and affordable.