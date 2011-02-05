Dahua Technology Releases FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Having cost a cumulative number of over 65.8 million reported cases and 1.5 million deaths globally as of December 7th, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has casted a shadow on almost everyone in the world. The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Weekly Epidemiological Update and Weekly Operational Update by WHO gives us a hint that the situation might not recover any time soon. Compromising to the reality, people are doing everything to better protect themselves and the loved ones in the new normal.

Aside from taking the general advices that authorities give to citizens, such as keeping social distance, meeting people in open space, wearing masks, etc., people are inclined to seeking help from high technologies. During work resumption, people need a way to reduce physical contact as much as possible, and that’s where face recognition enabled touchless access control comes in. Face recognition is unquestionably one technologies that have gained so much awareness during the pandemic. According to the report Access Control Market with COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025 by Marketsandmarkets, the face recognition access control market will grow into US$377 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4% 2018-2025.

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, releases FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal for people who need to enter premises regularly. Featuring fast, accurate, convenient and trusted, it can be installed in commercial buildings, hospitals, schools, etc.

Fast Deploying Dahua’s self-developed award-winning AI algorithms, Dahua FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal features face recognition speed of less than 0.3 second per person. This enables a fast entrance of employees into premises, which comes in handy especially in rush hours. Accurate Dahua FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal guarantees a 99.5% accuracy and strong adaptability to a number of demanding situations, including intense light, dark night, beard, glasses, etc., enabling a stable performance in various environments.

Convenient Enabling touchless access functionality, Dahua FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal delivers significant convenience to employees, faculty, students, medical workers, etc. It also provides an additional layer of protection by reducing their physical contacts in premises they work or attend to.

Trusted Tested according to TÜV Rheinland ETSI TS 103645 standard, Dahua FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal is certified by TÜV Rheinland to be compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This means Dahua FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal is world-class in information security and privacy protection.

For security distributors and installers, traditional access control products are difficult to install and wire, and the configuration operations are complicated. Dahua FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal, supporting standalone mode, saves wiring cost to the most extend. What’s more, the configuration can be done in the local GUI menu through the touch screen. Dahua FACT series Face Recognition Access Control Terminal is suitable for applying in commercial buildings, schools, hospitals, etc., delivering convenience as well as an additional layer of protection during work resumption in the new normal. With a mission of “Safer Society, Smarter Living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to serve partners and customers around the world.

*Product launch date might be varied depends on countries