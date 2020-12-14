Nineteen Group launches two new and expanded cyber security events for 2021

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Recognising the importance of cyber security in today’s increasingly connected world, renowned security events business Nineteen Group has announced the launch of two significant cyber events that will take place in September 2021 - International Cyber Expo (ICE) and the National Cyber Security Show (NCSS).

COVID-19 has accelerated the need for secure technology and a better understanding of cyber threats, with 60% of the UK’s adult population working from home at the height of lockdown[1]. This trend shows no sign of slowing, with flexible remote working tipped to become ‘the new normal’ even post-pandemic. Equally, cyber crime has increased significantly this year, with businesses losing £6.2m in the last 12 months, and a 31% increase in cases during May and June in 2020[2].

With the physical and cyber security world intertwining more than ever, the two events will cover the entire spectrum of the cyber security industry. NCSS will explore the essentials of cyber security delivering practical advice and suitable solutions for business owners, while ICE will delve into international cyber intelligence and large scale hacks with CISOs, government officials and policy makers.

Two events that will protect public and private organisations of all sizes With one small business in the UK successfully hacked every 19 seconds[3], NCSS will help SMEs gain a better understanding of the threats. They will also be able to review the testing and software solutions that can protect their businesses at the NEC in Birmingham on 7-9 September, co-located with The Security Event (TSE). As UK’s number one commercial, enterprise and domestic security show, TSE brings together a world-class education programme, market leading brands and industry experts.

Running from 28-29 September at Olympia, London, alongside the highly acclaimed International Security Expo (ISE), ICE will focus on the latest cyber security trends and policies. Bringing together the brightest minds in the sector, the event will provide a forum for those responsible for protecting multinational businesses and critical national infrastructure to learn from each other and negate future attacks.

Both NCSS and ICE will include exhibition space filled with the world’s leading security brands, alongside a series of educational sessions and interative, engaging elements for visitors. NCSS will also include a Cyber Start Up Village which offers space to the future cyber innovators, allowing to showcase their potential to the industry and build their network.

Sponsors and exhibitors already announced include Darktrace, Tripwire, Jacobs, Ascentor, Sellox, Leonardo, Faculty Ai, Census and Nexor, while Nineteen Group’s Advisory Council on Cyber has just recruited an ex-senior government minister, soon to be unveiled.

Speaking about International Cyber Expo, Event Director Rachael Shattock said:

“International Cyber Expo will focus on bridging the gap between the physical and digital. Through innovation workshops and expert speakers from around the world , we will provide a unique platform for CISOs and other cyber security professionals to learn about the ever evolving threats that could cause immense disruption to a country. We’re looking forward to welcoming the global sector to London in the Autumn, as we all look to ensure we’re secure in the post-pandemic era.”

National Cyber Security Show Event, Director Tristan Norman added:

“NCSS is a UK focused event delivering practical Cyber Security Advice for Business owners and Senior Leadership teams, looking to up their cyber security protection. Our aim is to educate companies that have limited knowledge of the cyber threat landscape and ensure they have the right training and solutions to stop attackers gaining access to their systems. The Market leading vendors on display, unique interactive workshops and free cyber consultancy clinics will ensure all visitors leave better prepared than when they walked in with the tools needed to make their business more resilient.”

The National Cyber Security Show will run alongside The Safety & Security Event Series on 7-9 September at the NEC in Birmingham. Visit and exhibit here: https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/...

Exhibition space and free visitor passes for International Cyber Expo, alongside International Security Expo and International Disaster Response, are available now: https://www.internationalsecurityex...