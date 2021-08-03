Cybersecurity XDR Innovator Cynet Expands Into North America with

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cynet announced its expansion into the U.S. with the appointment of Daniel Klein to Chief Business Officer and Mark Eaton to VP of Sales, North America. The company’s North American headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many small-to-mid-sized enterprises are contending with their already lean resources being stretched even thinner due to an increasingly distributed workforce. Cynet’s 2021 Survey of CISOs with Small Cyber Security Teams found the top two challenges protecting against cyber threats are not enough skills or experience to protect against cyber-attacks (47%), followed by rising threats outpacing investments in cybersecurity staff and tools (43%). The appointments of Klein and Eaton bolster Cynet’s burgeoning North American initiatives to support and enable lean security teams — always looking for the right balance of sophistication, automation, and ease of use — to effectively and efficiently protect their organizations. Hailing from Tel Aviv, Israel, Cynet has grown quickly in the past year; sales are projected to double from 2020 and again in 2022.

Chief Business Officer Klein draws on 20 years of global executive experience in the cyber intelligence, fraud prevention and compliance fields to lead Cynet’s strategic partnerships and market expansion initiatives, specifically, technical alliances and OEM partnerships. In his previous experience in executive positions at major technology innovators such as EverC and NICE Actimize, Klein sharpened his skills in machine learning, artificial intelligence and autonomous technology to champion the growth and financial well-being of businesses.

As VP of Sales in North America, Eaton flexes his cybersecurity, startup and sales-growth experience to drive Cynet’s North American hypergrowth. In this role, Eaton will lead and execute Cynet’s go-to-market (GTM) model across sales and sales development, engineering, operations and enablement departments in the U.S. Eaton’s early days in cybersecurity were at Sophos during its high-growth years and up to its IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Following that, he focused on data and security start-ups and helped build Backupify from less than $1M in sales to over $50M in annual recurring revenue, including successful acquisitions by Datto and Vista Equity Partners.

This strategic move comes at a time when CISOs are reporting a dire need to consolidate the tools and vendors they juggle in their cybersecurity portfolio. According to Gartner, 78% of CISOs use 16 or more tools in their pursuit of a secured organization. A reported 80% said they are interested in vendor consolidation strategy. This is possible with an integrated XDR platform such as Cynet 360, which continues to gain customer and industry recognition, recently being named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards 2021. The Black Unicorn Awards name 10 cybersecurity companies with the potential to be worth $1B valuation within the next 36 months.