Netenrich announced the appointment of Rich Lane and Julie Gibbs

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Netenrich announced the appointment of two respected industry executives, Rich Lane, Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Operations, and Julie Gibbs, Chief Marketing Officer, to its leadership team. They will oversee the company’s growth and expansion as a leading network, cloud and security operations company.

Both Lane and Gibbs bring a wealth of IT and cybersecurity expertise in accelerating businesses and positioning advanced solutions in the market. Lane is known for building IT infrastructure initiatives at established and emerging companies. Gibbs is an accomplished leader in driving sales, marketing and brand programs at Fortune 100 companies and fast-rising start-ups.

Lane will oversee the company’s digital operations strategy, solutions roadmap and positioning efforts of its Resolution Intelligence platform. As company evangelist, he will work closely with customers to advance their digital operations strategies and serve as an industry-facing expert.

Most recently, Lane advised enterprises and authored industry research as senior research analyst at Forrester Research. For over two decades, he developed IT and AIOps initiatives across a wide range of industries at both startups and Fortune 500 companies. He previously held consulting, operations and managerial roles at Splunk, Bain Capital, and Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Gibbs will oversee the company’s global brand, sales go-to-market and marketing functions. As an innovative marketing professional, she led companies through successful mergers and acquisitions. Gibbs most recently served as CMO at fast-rising companies including Troops and Obo. She previously led sales and marketing at Gigamon, Axcient, Mashery, Good Technologies, Oracle, Salesforce, and Adobe.