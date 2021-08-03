NTT Ltd. announced the appointment of Vlad Nisic as vice president of sales, EMEA

The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd. announced the appointment of Vlad Nisic as vice president of sales, EMEA. The hiring of Nisic, a cybersecurity veteran with more than 25 years of industry experience, aims to jump-start the company’s expansion throughout the region and help further its international growth.

According to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc., enterprise software security spending in EMEA is projected to increase from $13.2 billion this year to a total $22.4 billion in 2025.

Based in London, Nisic joins NTT from Sonatype, where he served as regional vice president of sales for the EMEA region. Prior to Sonatype, Nisic was the vice president of sales in EMEA for crowdsourced cybersecurity platform Bugcrowd and has also held various leadership roles at companies including Dell EMC, Symantec, Orchestria and Guidance Software.

The addition of Nisic comes on the heels of several awards earned by the company recognizing its application security testing platform, including Best Product in Application Security in the 2021 Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards, Best Application Security Company in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards, and Gold Winner in Application Security Testing in the 2021 IT World Awards.