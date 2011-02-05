Cyber Protection as a Service for Trustworthy Systems

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

OT and IoT systems need a trusted platform for digital transformation of legacy brownfield and greenfield devices to enable multi-access edge computing and 5G broadband gateways and devices. The device manufacturers, vendors, owners and operators of devices are grappling with privacy, security, and compliance regulations to avoid cataclysmic service outages, punitive damages, cybersecurity domino effects, and across-the-board device recovery. Mocana TrustCenter 2020 enables digital privacy, data protection and data sharing at global scale to empower the supply chain of silicon chipset makers, equipment manufacturers, certification authorities, and operators. Mocana TrustCenter 2020 offers an integrated operations platform for tamper resistance and integrity, and a development platform for application data privacy and protection. It also seamlessly integrates device-based data analytics from Mocana TrustPointä— the foundation for our on-device protection.

Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 is integrated with Infineon’s OPTIGATM TPM 2.0 as a hardware-based root of trust. Mocana’s TrustPoint provides native and containerized applications access to TPM capabilities. Mocana’s Trust Abstraction Platform (TAP) supports process isolation, root-of-trust credential protection and remote platform attestation.

TPM’s technical specification was written by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a computer industry consortium. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standardized the specification as ISO/IEC 11889 in 2009. Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 is integrated with PrimeKey’s EJBCA Enterprise, one of the world’s leading PKI solutions, to reduce the time and eliminate the complexity of integrating with certificate authorities (CA) and managing PKI in OT and IoT deployments.

With the new integration between Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 and PrimeKey’s EJBCA Enterprise, both operators and service providers can support one-touch and zero-touch provisioning of keys and certificates with data/code authenticity and confidentiality throughout the lifecycle of IoT devices and embedded systems. The joint integration leverages PrimeKey’s highly-scalable, robust and multi-purpose PKI platform that can manage several parallel PKI’s in one installation.

The key differentiators of Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 Protection Platform include:

• Chain of Protection at Scale of Production: Mocana TrustCenter 2020 platform is fully integrated with authentication and certification services, and provides a tamper-resistant and scalable workflow, orchestrating the transfer of ownership and lifecycle management of devices by end customers, and asset owners/operators.

• Ubiquitous Utility Model: Mocana protects a very broad base of device classes for OEMs, cloud platform and service providers to offer market-differentiating protection and orchestration services – at scale and significantly lower cost, with usage-based billing.

• Flexibility to Buy or Build: Mocana offers both a ‘buy’ and/or ‘build’ protection model to harden devices with ease, driving accelerated adoption and significant cost reductions to deliver tamper-resistant, cyber protected devices to market.