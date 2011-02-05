Cyberint Launches Managed Threat Hunting

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cyberint is now offering the Managed Threat Hunting solution, delivering proactive and continuous hunting for threats in an organization’s environment.

Cyberint’s new solution uncovers existing compromises, malicious activity, persistence, and residuals from past breaches with an intelligence-driven approach to hunt down threats. The service leverages third-party endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology as well as security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) from Siemplify.

The Managed Threat Hunting solution applies Cyberint’s market-proven threat intelligence suite starting from the hunting hypothesis design phase through enrichment and correlation with the EDR alerts to deliver the most effective remediation. It gives organizations full visibility into the end-to-end detection and response process.

Leveraging Cyberint’s proven threat intelligence expertise, third-party technologies, and the MITRE ATT&CK framework, the new offering builds and automates threat hunts, with custom detections, investigations, and response playbooks.

Cyberint’s Managed Threat Hunting solution is provided on a fixed annual subscription-based engagement model, depending on the size of the organization.