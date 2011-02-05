Cybelius launches partner company in Geneva

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cybelius, the French specialize in the field of industrial cybersecurity, consolidates its presence on the European market through the creation of a new partner company in Switzerland, Cybelius Services SARL.

Cybelius is a well-established player in industrial cybersecurity in France. The company offers solutions such as CyFENCE (DMZ for the security of industrial systems) or CyPRES (real-time intrusion detection system for OT networks). In order to increase its visibility and offer its solutions in Switzerland, Cybelius has participated in the creation of Cybelius Services, a company based in Carouge, Geneva. Cybelius Services benefited from the support of GGBa and DG DERI.

Cybelius Services, managed by Frédéric Mauro, has an integrator role. With more than 10 years of experience in Geneva in the field of IT consulting, Mr Mauro aims to create a close relationship with the industrial sector in Geneva and French-speaking Switzerland : “We offer innovative solutions that respond more concretely to the problem of cybersecurity in the industrial sector. To do this, it is important to have the right skills and our partnership with Cybelius sets us apart from the competition, because the founders of Cybelius are control systems specialists who understand the challenges of the business”, says the managing director.

Cyber solutions for industry and infrastructures

Cybelius Services’ areas of development are multiple, starting with partnerships with other professionals in the field of cybersecurity. The company has already added four new solutions to its catalog and joint service projects are under discussion with two renowned local integrators.

All industrial systems, new or old, can benefit from the services and solutions offered by Cybelius Services.