De la Théorie à la pratique











Egress appoints Clint Poole as new CMO to spearhead accelerated global growth

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced the appointment of Clint Poole as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Poole will utilise his experience in scaling high-growth organisations to support Egress’ rapid expansion as the leading provider of human layer security.

Having previously held leadership positions at global technology organisations including Onshape/PTC, Paycor and Lionbridge, Poole will spearhead Egress’ global go-to-market strategy. Poole will be based in Egress’ Boston office, and will focus its growth in the US market.




