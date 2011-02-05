Cubed Mobile Transforms One Mobile Device into Two

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cubed Mobile’s technology transforms one mobile device into two, encapsulating an entire business smartphone in a super-app. The platform simplifies the corporate mobile experience and improves the work-life-privacy balance by providing a self-contained, centrally managed virtual smartphone that can be installed in any device, eliminating the need for a second device or SIM.

The patented solution reduces security and IT costs with the ability to remotely wipe, backup, and restore entire workspaces, apps, and settings and migrate them from one device to another with a click; this ensures company data stays within the organization, even if devices are lost or stolen and upon employee separation.

The platform’s management console enables IT and communications teams to create and enforce different settings, look and feel, file contents, access rights, device parameters (make, OS), and environment (geo-location, time, network, etc.) – all with comprehensive monitoring. The intuitive UI ensures minimal training with a shallow learning curve, delivering flexibility, security, and control. It streamlines and automates deployment, provisioning, policy management, app delivery, and updates with containerization and built-in enterprise-class security. The simplicity of the system means that SMBs and SMEs without dedicated IT teams can easily manage it as well.

Cubed Mobile was recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Business Operations.

Cubed Mobile is offered on a freemium basis, with a limited number of users. Beyond that, the pricing varies based on volume.