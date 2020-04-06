Nuvias takes Versa Titan to market across Europe

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Following a European distribution agreement with Versa Networks™, Nuvias is launching the roll-out of the Versa Secure SD-WAN cloud service for small and medium enterprises. The service, Versa Titan, simplifies the deployment and management of enterprise branch networks, giving Nuvias channel partners, managed service providers and system integrators access to a rapidly growing opportunity in the mid-market, to accelerate digital transformation and improve business performance.

Versa Titan gives SMEs the secure SD-WAN suite of advanced services such as network routing, security and analytics, along with intuitive user and support portals and a mobile application to manage branch networks remotely. This means that enterprises can better control their WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and bandwidth utility, and improving application performance.

Versa integrates critical software-defined security functions such as next-generation firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM) to address the increased threat-exposure in branch networks, while also combining full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, zero-touch provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility.