Renesas Electronics Enables Rapid and Seamless Out-of-Box Cloud Connectivity Using Microsoft Azure RTOS

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Renesas Electronics Corporation deepened its collaboration with Microsoft to offer seamless device-to-cloud experience for IoT developers. In October 2019, the two companies began a collaboration to deliver a complete chip-to-cloud IoT solution based on Renesas’ microcontroller (MCU) and microprocessor (MPU) devices and Microsoft Azure IoT building blocks, including Azure RTOS, Azure IoT device SDK for C, IoT Plug and Play, IoT Central and IoT Hub.

The Renesas Synergy™ AE-Cloud2 Kit with Microsoft Azure support will be available online through Renesas and Microsoft in Q2 2020 and the Renesas RX65N Wi-Fi Cloud Kit will be available later this year.




