Cris Réseaux to Become N-able Distributor in France

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cris Réseaux has announced it will become a distributor for N-able across France, underlining its commitment to providing its partners and their customers with the highest calibre of technology solutions.

N-able enables managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium-sized enterprises successfully handle the digital evolution and reap its benefits. It has a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, making it simpler for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks.

This new partnership will extend N-able’s reach across Europe, primarily in France, whilst strengthening Cris Réseaux’s existing offering, fundamentally helping MSPs and their customers reach their business growth ambitions.

Cris Réseaux will be distributing N-able’s products from [1 January 2022].