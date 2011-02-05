Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Cris Réseaux to Become N-able Distributor in France

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cris Réseaux has announced it will become a distributor for N-able across France, underlining its commitment to providing its partners and their customers with the highest calibre of technology solutions.

N-able enables managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium-sized enterprises successfully handle the digital evolution and reap its benefits. It has a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, making it simpler for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks.

This new partnership will extend N-able’s reach across Europe, primarily in France, whilst strengthening Cris Réseaux’s existing offering, fundamentally helping MSPs and their customers reach their business growth ambitions.

Cris Réseaux will be distributing N-able’s products from [1 January 2022].




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 