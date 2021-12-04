AWS recognizes CloudSphere’s capabilities to accelerate cloud transformation

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

CloudSphere announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency for discovering, planning, and helping enterprise customers move business services to AWS to reduce cost, increase agility and improve security. This designation is given to AWS Partners that have demonstrated the technical capabilities and expertise required for successful enterprise migrations to AWS. CloudSphere also holds an AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency in the Cloud Governance category to simplify the ongoing management of cyber assets once in the cloud.

The new certification recognizes CloudSphere’s deep expertise and proven customer success in helping global organizations move business services from on-premises and other cloud environments to AWS. This comes after a rigorous process where CloudSphere proved its ability to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. CloudSphere accelerates cloud transformations with its unique agentless approach that discovers key cyber assets and reveals connections between business services, enabling actionable insights, even for complex workloads like SAP on AWS.

AWS enables scalable, flexible and cost-effective cloud solutions for organizations of all sizes, across industries and geographic footprints. AWS established the AWS Migration Competency Program to support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, by helping customers identify trusted consulting and technology partners.