Tenable Continues to Shift Left: Enhances Open Source Capabilities and Expands Cloud Native Support

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tenable® announced new features for Terrascan, the open source cloud native security analyzer that helps developers secure Infrastructure as Code (IaC). The new capabilities enable organizations to embed security into their DevOps tooling, pipelines and supply chains, mitigating risks before infrastructure is provisioned.

Among other advances, Terrascan now features:

● The ability to identify security risks in more IaC and container definition formats

● Integration with all major container registries, including to identify vulnerabilities in container images referenced by IaC

● More flexible developer workflows, including the programmatic enforcement of security policies before changes are committed into the code repository and before they are applied to the runtime environment

● Improved ability to filter and prioritize findings according to user needs

● Deeper integration with external dashboards and reporting frameworks

● A new graphical user interface to simplify creation and testing of new policies

Terrascan delivers a scalable way to ensure that cloud infrastructure configuration adheres to evolving security best practices. It helps identify issues such as missing or misconfigured encryption on resources and communication, and inadvertent exposure of cloud services. Terrascan fundamentally enhances the value of IaC used by organizations to define and manage cloud infrastructure, and improves security by enabling teams to eliminate risk before infrastructure is deployed.