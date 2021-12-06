Cohesity Appoints James Worrall as Head of EMEA Channels
December 2021 by Marc Jacob
Cohesity announced the appointment of James Worrall as head of EMEA channels. Worrall has extensive experience in building sales channels, having been in leadership roles for networking, enterprise IT and technology startups over the last 20-plus years. In his role at Cohesity, he will report into the Cohesity global partner organisation, led by Mike Houghton. Worrall has responsibility for scaling the company’s EMEA partner ecosystem while advancing the company’s go-to-market strategy in the region.
Before joining the team at Cohesity, Worrall was vice president of EMEA channel at F5 Networks and EMEA channel sales lead at Juniper Networks. In these and previous roles, Worrall held responsibility for developing the overarching channel program and strategy, with a focus on incentivising partners, simplifying processes, and making the technology easy to understand and resell. Worrall is based north of Oslo, Norway, but traces his sales roots back to his youth in Bolton, UK, where he worked in door-to-door sales.
Tweeter