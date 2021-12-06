Cohesity Appoints James Worrall as Head of EMEA Channels

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced the appointment of James Worrall as head of EMEA channels. Worrall has extensive experience in building sales channels, having been in leadership roles for networking, enterprise IT and technology startups over the last 20-plus years. In his role at Cohesity, he will report into the Cohesity global partner organisation, led by Mike Houghton. Worrall has responsibility for scaling the company’s EMEA partner ecosystem while advancing the company’s go-to-market strategy in the region.