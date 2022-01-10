Corero Network Security and ISP, OpenCape Join Forces to Win

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Corero Network Security plc announces that they have won the 2021 SDC Awards’ Data Security Project of the Year in partnership with OpenCape, a not-for-profit internet service provider whose mission is to advance the quality of life by promoting access to broadband technology in Southeastern MA, Cape Cod & Islands and Rhode Island.

The ability to provide an “Always on” service to their downstream customers is essential to OpenCape, so that they could be efficiently protected against DDoS attacks which represent a significant threat to their business. Corero is providing their award winning Smartwall® DDoS protection solution, enabling OpenCape to protect their critical infrastructure and their customers against the growing number of DDoS attacks. Before deploying the Smartwall® solution, OpenCape had experienced attacks, resulting in several minutes of downtime for their customers. Now with SmartWall®, more than 98% of the DDoS attacks are detected and mitigated automatically within seconds, eliminating the risk of downtime.

Winning the SDC Data Security Project of the Year, Corero’s ability to provide deep packet inspection was a crucial differentiator for OpenCape.