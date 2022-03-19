Commissum expands digital forensics services through acquisition

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security firm Commissum has expanded its services by acquiring the digital forensics portion of Eurofins Forensics Services for an undisclosed sum.

Commissum (Eurofins Cyber Security) is part of Eurofins Digital Testing, the leader in independent Quality Assurance and Cyber Security. The acquisition means that Eurofins Digital Testing can provide complete testing services for systems, security, devices, and digital forensics.

Commissum and the digital forensics team have worked from the same office since autumn 2021, and have jointly secured several significant business wins. The new contracts include a large scale Cyber Incident Response (CIR) plan as part of a cyber transformation project for a European automotive manufacturer; CIR post-breach and emergency strategy for a commercial research institution; and digital forensics and HR dispute services for several NHS Trusts.

Targeting both the UK’s law enforcement agencies and commercial firms, the newly combined Digital Forensics Incident Response team within Commissum, will be headed up by Business Unit Manager, Ceri Walsh, who moves across with the acquisition. The new team will offer specialist forensics services for legal trials and dispute resolution across the country, and complement this activity with Commissum’s cybersecurity and expert penetration testing services.

Commissum also shares its office with another Eurofins Digital Testing business, Edge Testing, which focuses on software and systems testing and has worked for clients including Heineken, the Home Office, Gatwick Airport and RBS.