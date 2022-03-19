Device Authority and Entrust partner to provide trust and machine identity automation for IoT

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority, and Entrust, a provider of trusted identities, payments, and data protection solutions, have partnered to help businesses remove the logistical challenges of large scale IoT deployment by offering automated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) certificate management.

Recently identified as leaders in IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management by ABI Research*, the two companies have integrated Device Authority’s KeyScaler IoT IAM platform with PKI services from Entrust, extending the existing collaboration for Hardware Security Module (HSM) services, to provide device trust, data trust and automation at IoT scale. This will enable security operations across device attestation, onboarding, Machine Identity Lifecycle Management, certificate signing and cryptographic operations, connecting to FIPs compliant Entrust PKI and HSM services. It will also automate security operations into any cloud application & platform by utilizing KeyScaler’s pre-built service connectors or flexible integration framework.

Security of connected devices has long been a barrier to large scale IoT adoption and, coupled with the regulatory changes that are setting new compliance standards, the issue of security is increasingly in the spotlight. CEO of Device Authority, Darron Antill commented; “Without the proper management of machine identities, organisations can’t guarantee the confidentiality of information that flows to authorised machines or prevent the flow of information to unauthorised machines. Not only does our partnership with Entrust enable the automated management of security throughout a device’s lifecycle but it also increases efficiencies and reduces overheads, allows for brownfield deployment and integration into any IoT application or platform.

Entrust and Device Authority already have several successful shared client projects under their belt and will be jointly exhibiting at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona in May.