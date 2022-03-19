Search
NormCyber appoints Sean Tilley as Sales Director

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber has announced the appointment of Sean Tilley as its new Sales Director as it looks to scale business operations in the UK.

Tilley brings decades of experience in managed IT sales, having established a strong track record of helping mid-market and enterprise companies become resilient in the event of operational disruption. He joins norm. at a time of sustained growth and innovation, and will play an instrumental role in driving business for smartbloc., norm.’s fully-managed service, launched this January, which offers customers complete visibility and control over both cyber security and data protection risks.

Prior to joining norm., Tilley was VP of Sales EMEA at Sungard Availability Services, where he began his 22-year tenure as a telemarketing executive and school-leaver, and through exceptional leadership and dedication, rose through the ranks of SME sales manager, enterprise sales director and finally, regional vice president. During this time, he received a number of prestigious Sales Leadership Awards and Honours for his outstanding work.




