Comment from Attivo Networks: NSA, FBI Expose Russian intelligence hacking tool

August 2020 by Tony Cole, CTO at Attivo Networks

“Russia has been and continues to be behind attacks around the globe. Their methods vary dependent which Russian government group is running the campaign, on who they are targeting, such as a government, company, or individual. Motivation also varies dependent on who the target is around the world. They’ve targeted organizations that set diplomatic policy where they want to understand everything behind the scenes, likely to help increase their negotiating position. A good example is numerous attacks on the G20, NATO, OECD, and many others. Recent attacks have been driven by the global pandemic where Russia is attempting to steal vaccine research. Again, giving themselves valuable data without doing the research.”