Cobalt Iron Compass Named a DCIG Top 5 Enterprise Anti-Ransomware Backup Solution

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced that the company’s Compass™ solution has been selected as one of DCIG’s Top 5 Enterprise Anti-Ransomware Backup Solutions. Compass is Cobalt Iron’s flagship SaaS-based enterprise data protection platform, offering enterprise backup and recovery, operation, administration, and protection of data from cyber threats. DCIG’s Top 5 Enterprise Anti-Ransomware Backup Solutions criteria included solutions that can detect, prevent, and/or recover from a ransomware attack and meet the expected backup and recovery requirements of large enterprises.

"Expectations as to the features that an enterprise backup solution should offer often come about due to technology advancements," said Jerome Wendt, president and founder of DCIG LLC. "As we enter the 2020s, ransomware represents an external force driving many of the innovations currently occurring in enterprise backup solutions. Cobalt Iron’s Compass was able to deliver the data protection traits we were looking for to identify the top five solutions in the market." Some of the data protection traits DCIG considered were breadth of hypervisor support, replication capabilities and management, and integration with cloud-native applications. Cobalt Iron Compass provides the broader set of core backup and recovery features that enterprises need, and it simultaneously delivers the new anti-ransomware features that enterprises want.

"At Cobalt Iron we understand the cybersecurity challenges of enterprises and how crippling and expensive ransomware infections can be," said Rob Marett, chief technology officer of Cobalt Iron. "We are thrilled that DCIG has recognized Compass as a platform delivering on risk mitigation including readiness, response, and recovery. Backups are literally the last line of defense against cyberattacks, and we believe that robust security measures should be integral to any backup and recovery architecture, not simply add-on features. And it’s gratifying to know that others share these values."