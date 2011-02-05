Contrast Security named a visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Contrast Security announced it has been named by Gartner in the "Visionaries" Quadrant in the new "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for 2020.

Contrast Security offers the industry’s only DevOps-Native AppSec Platform that uses end-to-end security instrumentation to embed security as part of the application – beginning in development and extending into production runtime. Contrast Security offers both security and development teams an application security (AppSec) paradigm shift powered by security instrumentation that unlocks route intelligence to observe the routes of an application while it is running. This enables Contrast Security to deliver continuous AppSec across the entire software development life cycle (SDLC) and to automate vulnerability identification and remediation of vulnerability fixes while virtually eliminating false positives and false negatives.

The Contrast Security DevOps-Native AppSec Platform is comprised of three solutions:

• Contrast Assess, which offers a comprehensive application security testing approach

• Contrast OSS for open source or software composition analysis

• Contrast Protect for runtime application self-protection

