Cohesity Recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Large Enterprises in Gartner’s First Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ Report for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

April 2020 by Cohesity

Cohesity announced it was recognized as a Customers’ Choice for large enterprises - organizations with $1 billion to $10 billion in annual revenue - in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ Report for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. The report, based on verified reviews from customers that have deployed the solutions, also recognized Cohesity as a Customers’ Choice for mid-size enterprises and for the North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.