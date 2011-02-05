Cohesity Recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Large Enterprises in Gartner’s First Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ Report for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions
April 2020 by Cohesity
Cohesity announced it was recognized as a Customers’ Choice for large enterprises - organizations with $1 billion to $10 billion in annual revenue - in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ Report for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. The report, based on verified reviews from customers that have deployed the solutions, also recognized Cohesity as a Customers’ Choice for mid-size enterprises and for the North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.
Cohesity was also rated by customers as one of the top three vendors in every rating and comparison in the Voice of the Customer Report for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, including “overall confidence,” “willingness to recommend,” “product capabilities,” and “service and support.” Only three of the 14 vendors included in the report received more than 175 reviews, and among those three, Cohesity received the highest overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
