Cloudera Agrees to Acquire SaaS Companies Datacoral and Cazena

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloudera, announced that it has agreed to acquire Datacoral and Cazena in two separate transactions. The additions of Datacoral and Cazena will support the evolution of Cloudera’s public cloud offering and expand Cloudera’s market opportunity as the company moves beyond big data to self-service. The two acquisitions mark an important milestone as Cloudera continues to execute its strategic plan to build a leader in the hybrid cloud space.

Datacoral’s fully managed service powers fast and easy data transformations and integrations for any type of data via a robust multi-tenant SaaS architecture that . Datacoral is flexible, easy-to-use, and secure, and its future-proof no-code connectors enable customers to extract data from a wide range of popular data sources. Multi-level transformations are automatically orchestrated using just SQL, and only a few clicks are required to set up end-to-end data pipelines that go from ingestion to transformation to publishing. Datacoral adds an easy-to-use SaaS platform to the Cloudera CDP portfolio that provides simple, reliable access to more than 80 common data sources. Since no engineering is needed, customers can spend more time focused on analyzing and improving their businesses.

Cazena powers instant cloud data lakes, making it possible to accelerate time to analytics and AI/ML from months to minutes. Cazena’s SaaS platform includes end-to-end infrastructure and orchestration, so customers get a fully-managed, continuous operations model that delivers guaranteed security and performance 24x7. Cazena was founded by the visionary team behind the Netezza data warehouse appliance and represents a critical evolution from reporting-oriented data warehouses to innovation-focused data lakes. Purpose-built and optimized for the cloud, Cazena’s SaaS offerings enable Cloudera customers to easily and cost-effectively migrate to CDP for Public Cloud.

The acquisitions are expected to close in Cloudera’s current fiscal 2022 second quarter, ending July 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.