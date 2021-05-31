Coalfire Acquires Denim Group

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire announced the acquisition of Denim Group, a recognized leader in application security, to advance Coalfire’s commitment to bring simplicity and scale to AppSec risk programs through automation. With the acquisition, Coalfire will transform modern application development in a way that optimizes scarce DevSecOps resources and accelerates time to market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Denim Group, a privately held company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, offers advanced application security solutions leveraging its market-leading application security orchestration and correlation platform (ASOC) platform, ThreadFix, with consulting services.

The combined firms now serve over 1,800 clients, including the top five cloud service providers, half of the largest U.S. banks, leading government agencies, and the largest healthcare companies. Collectively, the teams will proactively identify over 4.2 million vulnerabilities each year through services that span the entire software development lifecycle, including:

Secure Software Development Lifecyle workshops

Application threat modeling

Application architecture reviews

Dynamic application security testing (DAST)

Static application security testing (SAST)

AppSec training

The power of Denim Group’s ThreadFix, and recently acquired Neuralys Attack Surface Management platform, signifies Coalfire’s commitment to delivering a risk-based and holistic threat and vulnerability management solution for discovery, rationalization, prioritization, and tracking of all vulnerabilities across an enterprise.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Coalfire and EY assisted with accounting and financial due diligence. GrowthPoint served as exclusive financial advisor to Denim Group.