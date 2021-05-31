Cloudera Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3 Billion

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloudera announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. The transaction will result in Cloudera becoming a private company and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

The Board of Directors of Cloudera (the “Board”) has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that the Cloudera shareholders approve the transaction and adopt the merger agreement. Entities related to Icahn Group, collectively holding approximately 18% of the outstanding shares of Cloudera common stock, have entered into a voting agreement pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their shares of Cloudera common stock in favor of the transaction.

The transaction delivers substantial value to Cloudera shareholders, who will receive $16.00 in cash per share, representing a 24% premium to the closing price as of May 28, 2021 and a 30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price.

KKR is making the investment from its North American private equity funds, adding to KKR’s experience helping to grow leading global technology businesses, including GoDaddy, Internet Brands, Epicor, BMC, Optiv, Calabrio, Corel and 1-800 Contacts. CD&R’s investments in technology-related businesses include Epicor, Capco, m2gen, Sirius Computer Solutions, and TRANZACT.

Closing of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Cloudera shareholders and antitrust approval. The agreement includes a 30-day “go-shop” period expiring on July 1, 2021, which allows the Board and its advisors to actively initiate, solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals from third parties – with an additional 10 days to negotiate a definitive agreement with qualifying parties. The Board will have the right to terminate the merger agreement to enter into a superior proposal subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement. There can be no assurance that this “go-shop” will result in a superior proposal, and Cloudera does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the solicitation process unless and until the Board receives an acquisition proposal that it determines is a superior proposal, or it otherwise determines such disclosure is required.