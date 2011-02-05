Cloud Box Technologies Collaborates with UnoMero

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloud Box Technologies has been working towards providing customers with a range of offerings that will help them accelerate their digital transformation goals. This further enhanced this with a tie up with UnoMero, a fast-growing software solutions organization that provides innovations that are applicable in real and everyday situations. The business centric range of applications are industry firsts that are unique and focused on transforming organizations to be more sustainable and digitally adaptable.

At this point, as a solutions partner for UnoMero, Cloud Box Technologies is mandated with conducting business in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They will offer the diversified application suite and provide customers with a new dimension to delivery innovation to suit the individual needs.

Cloud Box Technologies has been consciously partnering with vendors that will help them deliver advanced technologies which enables customers to adapt to the digital transformation era and achieve their strategic business objectives. Simultaneously the company has also been making significant investments in getting skilled professionals onboard to ensure that customers are provided with high quality service.