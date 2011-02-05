Aqua Security Appoints Limor Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

With full C-suite, Aqua positions itself for next phase of growth Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced the appointment of Limor Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in financial roles, she will join the executive team to spearhead the company’s aggressive growth strategy.

Focused on hypergrowth, M&A and IPO, Schwartz brings two decades of experience holding roles in rapidly growing technology companies within the security, telecom and healthcare industries. She joins Aqua Security from Sygnia (acquired by Temasek), a cyber technology and services company, where she served as CFO since incorporation, leading finance, driving strategy and scale, before and after the company’s acquisition in 2018. Prior to Sygnia, Schwartz served as CFO for several startup companies, including Team8, APOS, Traffix Systems (acquired by F5 Networks) and cVidya Networks. She also held a global role at PwC.

Following its $135M Series E funding round in March 2021, Aqua has bolstered its executive leadership with four new C-suite appointments. Other key hires include Aqua’s first-ever Chief Customer Officer, Sharon Eilon, first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Richards, and the appointment of Christopher Smith as Chief Revenue Officer. These executives bring experience in scaling businesses to help Aqua Security accelerate financial and customer growth and aid other global business goals.