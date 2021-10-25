Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

GlobalPlatform welcomes Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere as new Executive Director Succeeds retiring Executive Director Kevin Gillick, bringing extensive strategic IoT & telecommunications expertise to the organization

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform has announced the appointment of Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere as Executive Director. Ana brings 20+ years of industry knowledge, non-profit strategy and business development to the role. After spells at Accenture, BCG and Deloitte, Ana spent 15 years in various roles at GSMA. Most recently she held the position of Head of North America, responsible for driving global initiatives across eSIM, future networks, IoT, RCS, identity and diversity.

Ana succeeds Kevin Gillick who led the organization for 15+ years. Over that time, GlobalPlatform evolved from its origins in standardizing smartcards and secure elements, to standardize trusted execution environments, offer globally recognized certification. In recent years, the organization has moved to support the IoT ecosystem with key initiatives including its Device Trust Architecture for accessing secure services within a device; the IoTopia Framework for secure launch and management of connected devices; and the SESIP Methodology for IoT device certification.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 