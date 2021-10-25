GlobalPlatform welcomes Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere as new Executive Director Succeeds retiring Executive Director Kevin Gillick, bringing extensive strategic IoT & telecommunications expertise to the organization
October 2021 by Marc Jacob
GlobalPlatform has announced the appointment of Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere as Executive Director. Ana brings 20+ years of industry knowledge, non-profit strategy and business development to the role. After spells at Accenture, BCG and Deloitte, Ana spent 15 years in various roles at GSMA. Most recently she held the position of Head of North America, responsible for driving global initiatives across eSIM, future networks, IoT, RCS, identity and diversity.
Ana succeeds Kevin Gillick who led the organization for 15+ years. Over that time, GlobalPlatform evolved from its origins in standardizing smartcards and secure elements, to standardize trusted execution environments, offer globally recognized certification. In recent years, the organization has moved to support the IoT ecosystem with key initiatives including its Device Trust Architecture for accessing secure services within a device; the IoTopia Framework for secure launch and management of connected devices; and the SESIP Methodology for IoT device certification.
