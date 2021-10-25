GlobalPlatform welcomes Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere as new Executive Director Succeeds retiring Executive Director Kevin Gillick, bringing extensive strategic IoT & telecommunications expertise to the organization

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform has announced the appointment of Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere as Executive Director. Ana brings 20+ years of industry knowledge, non-profit strategy and business development to the role. After spells at Accenture, BCG and Deloitte, Ana spent 15 years in various roles at GSMA. Most recently she held the position of Head of North America, responsible for driving global initiatives across eSIM, future networks, IoT, RCS, identity and diversity.