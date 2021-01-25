Claroty Hires Simon Chassar as Chief Revenue Officer as Demand for its Industrial Cybersecurity Platform Accelerates

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced the appointment of Simon Chassar as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chassar brings 20 years of experience leading go-to-market (GTM) teams at global IT and cybersecurity organizations, driving billions in annual revenue. He joins after a year of record growth for the company, as adoption of The Claroty Platform has accelerated among the world’s leading enterprises to protect their industrial environments.

“Having just closed a record-breaking quarter and looking ahead to even greater growth in 2021, I am excited to have Simon as part of our high-caliber leadership team,” said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. “Hiring a CRO represents a pivotal moment in any company’s growth plan, and we knew we needed someone with proven success leading a globally distributed GTM team to take us to the next level, as we work to further solidify our position as the market leader in securing the industrial economy.”

Claroty achieved remarkable growth in 2020, including:

● 64% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR)

● 100% year-over-year increase in new customers, with several multi-million dollar deals across manufacturing, food & beverage, life sciences & pharmaceuticals, and critical infrastructure sectors

● Established partnerships with Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, CrowdStrike, Check Point Software Technologies, Atos and others

● Hired more than 80 new employees, with plans to hire 100 more in 2021

As CRO, Chassar leads Claroty’s global sales organization including territories, partnerships, sales engineers, sales development, and revenue operations. He brings more than 20 years of IT industry experience across the GTM on hardware, software, and services at multinational organizations such as NTT, Cisco, Avaya, VMware, and Actifio. Prior to joining Claroty, he served as CRO of the security division of NTT, where he ran a sales, channel, and marketing organization of more than 300 people, delivering $1.5 billion in revenue across products and services.

The Claroty Platform reveals 100% of operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial IoT (IIoT) assets on enterprise networks and protects them from vulnerabilities, emerging threats, malicious insiders, and unintentional errors. Its resilient threat detection model continually monitors the network for both known and unknown threats, automatically weeds out false positives, and gives clear direction on how to take action. This is all enriched by Claroty’s extensive ecosystem of third-party technical integrations, as well as the latest threat signatures and remediation guidance from the renowned Claroty Research Team.