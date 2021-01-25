IriusRisk announces appointment of Dr. Gary McGraw to Threat Modeling Technical Advisory Board

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

IriusRisk has announced the appointment of Dr. Gary McGraw as Chairman of its Technical Advisory Board (TAB). He joins its existing advisor, Adam Shostack, to assist in the strategic direction and development of the IriusRisk threat modeling platform. The board will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s efforts to push threat modeling to the forefront of the security agenda and secure its place as the choice partner for global enterprise organisations.

Emerging and complex technologies such as machine learning, distributed Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence, create compelling business opportunities but also present new security challenges. The architectures employed for these systems increase the attack surface and the likelihood of architectural flaws. These flaws cannot be identified using static code analysis tools because they exist outside of the code - in the relationships between components and in the features offered by the application. Threat modeling, based on secure design principles, can avoid these flaws before a line of code is even written and reduce the amount of unplanned security work later on in the development process.

The Technical Advisory Board will advise on strategic platform development and technical direction, drawing on the experience and expertise of its members. As a globally recognised authority in software security, Gary will use his pioneering expertise in architectural risk analysis to chair the TAB, plus his knowledge as an emerging expert in machine learning security.