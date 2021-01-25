Aptitive and ALTR Partner to Drive Data Consumption Governance and Data Protection in the Cloud

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

ALTR, provider of advanced data security for data-driven enterprises, and Aptitive, a data and analytics consultancy focused on modern data architectures, have partnered to drive innovation in the cloud. Aptitive will leverage ALTR DSaaS technology to help companies develop secure, tech-forward data solutions that support business performance and cloud-based IT optimization. An analytics and data consulting firm specializing in business strategy and technical development, Aptitive helps customers solve complex business challenges with modern data management, insight, delivery and processing capabilities.

ALTR’s DSaaS platform will bolster the firm’s planning, architecting, and implementation services, particularly in the areas of secure data consumption governance and protection for Snowflake cloud data platform projects. Aptitive’s trained and certified Snowflake experts can accelerate time to value, increase performance, and curb costs for organizations across data-intensive industries including financial services, insurance, marketing, healthcare and retail.

ALTR DSaaS is a cloud-native service that helps organizations secure sensitive data at the SQL layer, stopping credentialed access threats and SQL injection attacks at the source.

Traditional data security technologies suffer from observability gaps around who accesses and takes action upon data, and in what situations. The ALTR service works at the code level to close those gaps, improve accountability, and foster more rapid development and deployment of secure applications.