Trustwave Launches New Referral Partner Program

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Trustwave announced the launch of a new global Referral Partner Program. The new program is now a permanent offering of Trustwave’s partner engagement portfolio.

The Referral Partner Program provides partners with easy, frictionless engagement, increased profit opportunities, and key tools and resources like Trustwave’s PartnerOne portal to help resellers bring world-class security solutions from Trustwave to their clients with limited required investment. The program has a transparent, tiered structure to bring a high level of support to Trustwave’s most engaged partners.

As a named leader in managed security services by IDC, Forrester and Gartner and the de-facto choice for managed threat detection and response services, Trustwave is positioned to continue to innovate and lead its respective markets with high-value programs for its partner communities.

“Partners are increasingly important to Trustwave’s global growth strategy. Customer bookings by partners have more than tripled in the recent year and we are looking forward to continued growth,” said Suzanne Swanson, vice president of global partners at Trustwave. “As new, sophisticated threats emerge and customer needs evolve, we are committed to supporting our partners and ensuring they have the very best tools and knowledge available to help assess, identify, defend and combat threats for their end-users.”