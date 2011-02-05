Clango Partners with SailPoint

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Clango, an independent cybersecurity advisory firm and provider of identity and access management solutions, announced a new partnership with SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management. The partnership will augment Clango’s line of identity governance solutions.

This partnership enables Clango to resell and provide professional services for SailPoint’s identity platform. By partnering with SailPoint, the leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions, Clango will provide customers with superior visibility into and control over user access to sensitive applications and data.

Clango’s identity governance expertise, combined with SailPoint’s innovative identity governance solutions, will address clients’ complex cybersecurity requirements while improving corporate compliance and business productivity.