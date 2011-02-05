Bertin IT signs an exclusive distribution agreement with Lyme to cover Australia and Oceania

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

After introducing our products on the DACH market, Bertin IT is pursuing its international development strategy by entrusting the distribution of its products to Lyme to conquer new markets. .

Bertin IT, a subsidiary of the CNIM Group, positions itself as a French tech specializing in CyberSecurity and CyberIntelligence. In France, its software has already been adopted by large industrial companies and public accounts to meet their challenges of digital investigations, strategic watch, speech processing and securing critical IT infrastructures.

With this proven expertise in very demanding environments, Bertin IT has decided to pursue its international development strategy by joining forces with recognized service providers with complementary expertise. Yves Rochereau, Managing Director of Bertin IT, explains that “it is quite natural that we turned to the company Lyme, an essential player in CyberSecurity and business intelligence in Australia to address this new market with great potential by offering a global business offer. "

From March 1, 2020, Lyme will become the official and exclusive distributor of Bertin IT’s entire range of software solutions to cover the Australian and Oceanian market. For his part, Garry Ellis, CEO of the company Lyme "is delighted with this partnership which will make it possible to address private and public accounts with French benchmark solutions that have proven their worth on issues of cyber intelligence and security. "