Checkmarx Fortifies Executive Team with Appointment of Amit Daniel as Global Chief Marketing Officer

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx announced that it has named Amit Daniel as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing deep strategic experience to the role, Daniel will lead Checkmarx global corporate marketing, branding, digital marketing and communications initiatives as the company delivers on rapidly growing customer demand for comprehensive application security solutions.

Daniel joins Checkmarx from Cognyte, a leading investigative analytics software company, where she was CMO for the last seven years. During her time there, she led a company spinoff from Verint, rebranded the company and built the strategy to float on the NASDAQ as an independent company. Daniel has also held leadership positions in marketing, product management and partner sales at several business-to-business companies. Daniel’s proven track record spans over two decades with global high-tech companies in many sectors.

In this new role, Daniel will work diligently to establish a comprehensive, focused and strategic approach to support Checkmarx’s continued growth.