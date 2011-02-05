Check Point Software Technologies Extends its Cloud Security Offering with Developer-first Security Platform

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announces the acquisition of Spectral, an Israeli startup and key innovator in developer-first security tools designed by developers for developers. With this acquisition, Check Point will extend its cloud solution, Check Point CloudGuard, with developer-first security platform, and provide the widest range of cloud application security use cases including Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning and hardcoded secrets detection.

Accelerated digital transformation is pushing organizations to deploy new applications faster and innovate at an increasing pace. This, combined with the move to a distributed environment, is driving development teams to cloud native methods, such as low code platforms. By 2023, over 500 million digital apps and services will be developed and deployed using cloud-native approaches – the same number of apps developed in the last 40 years. This poses clear and immediate security risks to cloud applications, including data leakage, misconfigurations, and exposed secrets. To address this massive challenge, developers now require the right tools to ensure cloud security is implemented with no compromise on productivity.

Spectral, an Israeli startup founded in 2020, is a key innovator in developer security with a thriving open-source community. Spectral’s developer-first approach to security focuses on code safety and trust, fast code scanning and simple and cool developer experience.

Spectral’s security tools support a wide range of automated code security use cases including:

• Infrastructure as Code Scanning

• Code Tampering Prevention

• Hardcoded Secrets Detection

• Source Controls and CI/CD Security

• Source Code Leakage Detection

Spectral’s solutions deploy in less than five minutes and fast code scanning delivers comprehensive and accurate results within seconds. The tools are used by developers from over 300 organizations worldwide.

Spectral tools will be integrated into Check Point’s Infinity security platform as part of its CloudGuard offering, making it the industry’s most comprehensive security platform from code to cloud.

“As leaders in IT security Check Point is constantly looking at how cloud security will morph in the future so we can invest today in securing whatever comes next” said Dr. Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software. “The acquisition of Spectral, further emphasizes our commitment to cloud developers. This is Check Point´s fifth cloud security acquisition in the last three years, reaffirming our commitment to support the cloud developer´s community and our mission of delivering cloud security automation, usability, and trust across any cloud to every enterprise.”

"Spectral’s undertaking is to enable developers to build and ship software without worry. By joining Check Point, we will be able to help more developers, across more regions, and build our community and open source offering faster and more effectively” says Dotan Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Spectral. “The combination of Check Point’s deep cloud security capabilities and threat intelligence tools with Spectral’s best in class security tools for developers, will allow organizations to shift-left security with tools developers love and security teams trust.”

Check Point Software Technologies entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spectral, and the transaction is expected to close imminently. Spectral´s products will be available immediately under the CloudGuard product suite.