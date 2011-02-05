Check Point Software´s new rugged gateway secures industrial control systems and critical infrastructures against the most advanced cyber-threats

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced the new 1570R rugged security gateway to protect networks in critical infrastructure, Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and SCADA systems against all types of advanced Gen V cyber-threats. The 1570R delivers unrivalled performance, threat prevention security technology, ease of deployment and control, and reliability to the most demanding industrial settings such as power plants, automated factories and maritime fleets.

Securing today’s critical infrastructure, ICS and SCADA systems against cyber-attacks is more challenging than ever before as they are connected to complex, distributed networks and smart IoT devices using specialized protocols. IBM’s 2020 Threat Intelligence Index showed that targeted attacks against ICS and SCADA assets increased over 2,000% in 2019, often involving nation-states or using ransomware to damage operations. The SANS 2019 State of OT/ICS Cybersecurity Survey showed that 61% of incidents disrupted operational technology (OT). This expanded attack surface, the move to Industry 4.0 automation, and the rapid shift to remote working enforced by Covid-19 lockdowns, demands the most advanced, comprehensive security to stop threats propagating from employees’ laptops and mobiles to infect OT systems.

The new 1570R Gateway delivers:

• Industry-leading performance and protection: 400 Mbps of Threat Prevention performance with over 60 security services to stop even zero-day attacks from disrupting operations. It enforces complete segmentation between IT and OT networks, and gives granular control across the OT environment.

• Complete security for complex SCADA & ICS environments: it identifies and secures over 1,500 leading SCADA and ICS protocols and commands used in the utility and energy sectors, manufacturing, building management systems and IoT devices. The 1570R flexibly supports wired, Wi-Fi or LTE modem network connections, enabling easy, flexible security for smart city applications (smart parking meters, bus stops, smart lighting, environmental sensors) and smart grids (smart meters, substation automation).

• Rugged form factor: the 1570R’s solid-state form factor enables an extreme operational range from -40C to +75C. It is certified to the most stringent specifications (IEEE 1613 and IEC 61850-3) for heat, vibration, and immunity to electromagnetic interference.

The 1570R complements Check Point’s existing range of security gateways that deliver full visibility and granular control of all network traffic to prevent attacks on networks, devices and logical processes. These security appliances are managed via the latest R80 Security Management software, which supports zero-touch deployment and centralized network management via its intuitive web-based user interface.

The new 1570R replaces the 1200R rugged gateway.