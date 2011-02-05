Axis Communications announces AXIS Q6010-E Network Camera

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces AXIS Q6010-E Network Camera, a high-resolution multidirectional camera specially designed for operation with any AXIS Q60-E PTZ Network Camera. It allows for total situational awareness in large open spaces or narrow streets and zoomed-in details with the PTZ camera.

When combined with any AXIS Q60-E PTZ Network Camera it offers high resolution 360° overviews with up to 40x optical zoom for details in one unit. Additionally, it features autopilot for automatic PTZ tracking. When motion is detected in one of the four 5 MP sensors, the PTZ camera will automatically track the object within the viewing area. AXIS Q6010-E also features exchangeable lenses so it’s easy to change lens for specific monitoring needs. Plus, remote focus ensures maximum flexibility and accurate calibration. Key features include:

• 360° camera with one-click PTZ control

• 4 x 5 MP sensors, total 20MP resolution

• Exchangeable and tiltable lenses

• Requires an AXIS Q60-E PTZ Network Camera

• Autopilot included

This cost-effective product uses the same bracket, power supply and network cable as the connected AXIS Q60-E PTZ Network Camera, so there’s no extra equipment required helping to simplify installation. The camera will be available in end-June 2020 through Axis distribution channels.

Excellent overviews and detailed coverage helps cover every angle

Axis Communications announces AXIS P3715-PLVE Network Camera, a dual-sensor camera designed for excellent wide angle overviews and zoomed-in detailed coverage, around the clock and even in challenging light conditions. Ideal for school hallways and corridors, it can monitor two different views with a single camera solution.

With its unique peanut-shaped dome design, this multidirectional camera offers cost-effective installation and flexible positioning of both varifocal camera heads. Each head can be individually controlled to capture scenes in two directions simultaneously. It’s also possible to position the two cameras close together to capture both a wide angle and zoomed-in view of the same target. Featuring Axis Lightfinder and Axis Forensic WDR it delivers true colors and great details in challenging or poor light. Plus, thanks to 360° IR illumination with individually controllable LEDs and an automatic IR cut filter, it delivers great image quality both day and night.

Key features include:

• 2*2 MP, multidirectional camera, with one IP address

• Pan, tilt and rotate capabilities

• 360° IR illumination with individually controllable LEDs

• Axis Lightfinder and Forensic WDR

• Zipstream with support for H.264

• IK10

With remote zoom and focus capabilities AXIS P3715-PLVE offers fast and accurate installation. Furthermore, Zipstream with support for H.264 significantly lowers bandwidth and storage requirements without compromising image quality.