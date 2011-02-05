Radiflow Industrial Detection Platform version 5.7 is launched

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow announced a major version release for its iSID Detection and Analysis Platform that will enhance operational asset management and streamline analyst workflow to strengthen the security posture of its customers. Radiflow’s iSID Detection and Analysis Platform provides proactive cybersecurity for critical infrastructures through non-intrusive monitoring of distributed production networks.

The new 5.7 release marks the biggest update to the platform and includes over a dozen improvements. These include automatic asset identification, threats prioritization using dynamic risk calculation and refined Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) across an expanded suite of OT protocols.

Another major area of improvement is deeper third-party integration. In an industry first, Radiflow iSID will integrate with COPA-DATA zenon, a software platform for the automated operation of manufacturing and infrastructure equipment, installed at 175,000 locations in over 50 countries. The bi-directional integrated solution enhances the functionality of both the zenon SCADA Management Platform, and the iSID Industrial Threat Detection and Monitoring system, by correlating engineering, automation and cyber-defence data, all accessible through highly-customisable HMIs to create a “single-pane” interface for both operations and security.

As part of the integration, zenon users gain cyber security alerts for every asset that are enriched by iSID gaining access to operational information to create better risk scoring. This is enhanced by new investigation capabilities to help define root causes of alerts quickly and to initiate rapid remediation. Radiflow’s integration capabilities have been further strengthened with automatic rule creation and enforcement through Fortinet FortiGate Firewall integration and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to iSID through RSA SecurID integration. These are also supplemented by an expanded and improved REST API SDK.

Radiflow iSID Industrial Detection Platform version 5.7 is available as an upgrade to all existing customers.