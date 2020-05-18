Charlesbank Capital Partners Invests $70 Million in Elbit Systems’ Subsidiary, Cyberbit
May 2020 by Marc Jacob
Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), invested approximately $70 million in Elbit Systems’ Israeli subsidiary, Cyberbit Ltd. (“Cyberbit”), of which approximately $22 million was invested in Cyberbit and approximately $48 million was paid in consideration of a portion of Elbit Systems’ shares in Cyberbit. As a result of the investment and sale of equity holdings, Elbit Systems became a minority shareholder in Cyberbit. Claridge Israel L.P., an existing shareholder of Cuberbit, which invested $30 million in Cyberbit in June 2018, also participated in this round of investment.
Cyberbit is engaged in commercial training systems for cybersecurity teams.
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $6 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth.
