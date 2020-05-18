Charlesbank Capital Partners Invests $70 Million in Elbit Systems’ Subsidiary, Cyberbit

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), invested approximately $70 million in Elbit Systems’ Israeli subsidiary, Cyberbit Ltd. (“Cyberbit”), of which approximately $22 million was invested in Cyberbit and approximately $48 million was paid in consideration of a portion of Elbit Systems’ shares in Cyberbit. As a result of the investment and sale of equity holdings, Elbit Systems became a minority shareholder in Cyberbit. Claridge Israel L.P., an existing shareholder of Cuberbit, which invested $30 million in Cyberbit in June 2018, also participated in this round of investment.