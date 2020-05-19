Source Defense Raises $10.5 Million

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Source Defense announced it has raised $10.5M in Series A+ funding, adding Capital One Ventures as an investor alongside existing investors - JVP, Allegis Cyber, Global Brain and NightDragon who also participated in the round. The funding emphasizes the growing importance of Source Defense’s preventative cyber security technology, allowing for business continuity as online commerce captures center stage for enterprises and government organizations.

Source Defense plans to use the current funding to accelerate growth and enhance its patented VICE Client-side Web Security Platform to align with the growing demand in the market.

Source Defense provides a unique website security solution focused on preventing malicious activity originating in website supply chain vendors. Using its patented technology, based on machine learning and industry best practices, Source Defense provides customers with a fully automated and dynamic solution that controls access and permissions of various dynamic components operating on a website.

Founded by Hadar Blutrich and Avital Grushcovski, Source Defense has more than tripled its sales in the last 12 months. The company also expanded the Research and Development teams, established strategic channel partnerships, and secured top talent to round out its executive team.

Source Defense is the market specialize in client-side web security, providing real time threat protection against vulnerabilities originating in third-party scripts such as Magecart & Formjacking attacks.

With its patented VICE platform, Source Defense protects web pages from vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. Source Defense’s solution isolates those scripts from the web page and allows them to read and write according to a given permission either defined by Source Defense’s recommended standards, or specific company policies. Source Defense extends the traditional security perimeter to protect your customers and fortify your security stack in real-time.