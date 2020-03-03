Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

(CDA) partners with Anomali to better enable sharing of Threat Intelligence among banking members

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

The UK’s Cyber Defence Alliance, has formed a partnership with Anomali to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and automate the secure and meaningful sharing of threat intelligence with its banking members.

The goal of the partnership is to strengthen member bank’s abilities to act against organised cyber-crime groups that carry out repeated attacks on banks and the wider financial sector in the UK and Europe.

Anomali is a specialize in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions with over 1700 organisations globally using the Anomali platform.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 