(CDA) partners with Anomali to better enable sharing of Threat Intelligence among banking members

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

The UK’s Cyber Defence Alliance, has formed a partnership with Anomali to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and automate the secure and meaningful sharing of threat intelligence with its banking members.

The goal of the partnership is to strengthen member bank’s abilities to act against organised cyber-crime groups that carry out repeated attacks on banks and the wider financial sector in the UK and Europe.

Anomali is a specialize in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions with over 1700 organisations globally using the Anomali platform.