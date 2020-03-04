Aruba names Sherifa Hady as EMEA Channel Sales Director

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Aruba has announced the appointment of Sherifa Hady as the Channel Sales Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. In her role, Hady will oversee the channel team, working closely with them to build partnerships with resellers and distributors across the region, exploring new and existing opportunities for mutual business growth.

Prior to her new role at Aruba, Sherifa spent 18 years with HPE, building experience of working closely with partners in the region. Her roles have included Distribution Director (CEEMA), Channel Manager (English Africa), and managing the Retail & Consumer Business Unit in the Middle East and, most recently, as the Managing Director for HPE in South Africa.

Her success and dedication has been widely recognized by the industry, including being awarded the Excellence in Technology award at the of The Arab Women In Leadership and Business Summit in January 2020, No.1 Channel Champion for Middle East and Africa by the ‘Channel Middle East’ October 2017 edition and Woman Executive of the Year by online magazine ‘Reseller Middle East’ at their Excellence awards in 2016.